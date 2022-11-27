Steelers vs Colts: 5 players to watch this week

Every week we try to give you a list of guys who we either expect to have a big game or players who need to have a big game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts and despite similar record, Pittsburgh is going to have its work cut out for itself and these are the five guys to watch.

QB Kenny Pickett

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Too obvious? Maybe but this week is a “put up or shut up” game for Pickett. The Colts are solid against the run but struggle to defend the pass. It’s a perfect opportunity for Pickett to take control of the Steelers passing offense.

RB Benny Snell Jr.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

With Jaylen Warren out, how much will the Steelers adjust the carries at running back? It’s a safe bet that Najee Harris will get the bulk of the touches but we want to see how Snell steps up when given the chance after losing his spot on the depth chart to an undrafted rookie.

LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Indianapolis is going to work hard to establish the run. A big part of Colts running back Johnathan Taylor’s game is speed and Devin Bush might be the only defender who can run with him among the front seven.

CB Levi Wallace

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh will once again be minus Ahkello Witherspoon and William Jackson so it will be Levi Wallace opposite Cameron Sutton in the starting lineup. Wallace has three interceptions which is tied for the best on the team.

WR Steven Sims

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Steven Sims has been a breath of fresh air in the return game but we want to see him utilized more on offense with that burst and quickness.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire