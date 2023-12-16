Steelers vs Colts: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

It’s time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to throw out everything from the previous two weeks and turn all their attention to finding a way to beat the Indianapolis Colts this week. If they don’t, this season might be over with three more games left to play. How do the Steelers shut out all the nonsense from the last two weeks and win this game? Read on and find out.

Stop Zack Moss

Win on third down

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

An ongoing problem, no matter who has been playing quarterback and who has been the offensive coordinator is convert on third down. On defense the story has been the same as well. Losing on possession downs can’t continue against the Colts if the Steelers want to win.

Play to win instead of not to lose

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the main reasons the Steelers have been so hard to watch is because the entire gameplan on both sides of the football is so dull and passive that it’s like they are hoping not to lose instead of trying to win.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire