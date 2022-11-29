Steelers vs Colts: 3 First-half takeaways

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts have gone to halftime with the Steelers leading 16-3. Here are our takeaways from the first half.

Kenny Pickett looking sharp

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is 14-for-18 and 133 passing yards in the first half along with 34 rushing yards. Pickett has been sharp and in total command of the offense so far, completing passes to seven different players.

Defense smothers Colts offense

The Steelers defense set out to make a point and boy did they. The Colts had 0 yards of offense in the first quarter and finished the half with only 71 total yards. The Steelers have only sacked quarterback Matt Ryan once but they have hit him four times and has had him under constant pressure.

This game is far from over

When your defense holds the opposition to only 71 yards, you should go into the half with more than a seven-point lead. Second-half adjustments by both teams are what we will be keeping an eye on to see if the Steelers can hold on.

