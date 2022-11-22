Steelers vs Colts: 3 early causes of concern this week

Last week the Pittsburgh Steelers let a win slip away against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now they have to travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts with both teams just fighting for respect. The game is currently scheduled for Monday Night Football but if the league were able, I’m sure they would be happy to flex this one out. Here are the three early causes of concern for this week.

This team is defeated

The tone of the players and coaches after last week’s loss was somber, to say the least. Head coach Mike Tomlin sounded particularly defeated in his postgame and you really have to wonder how much more this team has left in it.

The Steelers should win

Why is this a concern? Because the Steelers are notorious for losing games they should win. The Colts are one of only a handful of teams more inept than the Steelers on offense but this one feels like a game where Pittsburgh will perform down to the competition.

The Colts defense

The Colts defense is pulling its weight this season despite the offensive struggles. They are currently No. 5 in the NFL in yards allowed and No. 11 in points allowed. They are among the best pass defenses in the league and second-best in the NFL in yards per carry allowed in the run game.

