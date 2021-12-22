Steelers vs. Chiefs: Wednesday injury report
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first injury/practice participation report of Kansas City Chiefs week.
Here’s the rundown:
DE Isaiah Buggs
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Full participation (ankle)
TE Pat Freiermuth
AP Photo/Justin Berl
CB Joe Haden
AP Photo/Matt Durisko
Did not participate (coaches decision)
LB Buddy Johnson
AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes
Full participation (foot)
TE Kevin Rader
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Full participation (hip)
QB Ben Roethlisberger
AP Photo/Don Wright
DE Chris Wormley
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Did not participate (groin)
1
1