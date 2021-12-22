Steelers vs. Chiefs: Wednesday injury report

Allison Koehler
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first injury/practice participation report of Kansas City Chiefs week.

Here’s the rundown:

DE Isaiah Buggs

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Full participation (ankle)

TE Pat Freiermuth

AP Photo/Justin Berl

CB Joe Haden

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Did not participate (coaches decision)

LB Buddy Johnson

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Full participation (foot)

TE Kevin Rader

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Full participation (hip)

QB Ben Roethlisberger

AP Photo/Don Wright

DE Chris Wormley

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Did not participate (groin)

