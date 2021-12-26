Steelers vs. Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce did not clear COVID-19 protocols, OUT for game

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without a key offensive component when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon. According to several reports, Travis Kelce, placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, has not cleared protocols.

Despite new, more lenient return-to-play guidelines for vaccinated players — of which Kelce is one — he remains on the shelf for the sixth straight day.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list the same day as Kelce but was cleared to play yesterday.

While Kelce is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, historically, the Steelers have kept him in check. According to Pro Football Focus, Pittsburgh is 2-3 versus Kelce, and he’s registered just 273 total yards or 54 per game.

Chiefs’ Pro-Bowl TE Travis Kelce did not clear protocols this morning and is out for today’s game vs. the Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

