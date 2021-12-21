Steelers vs Chiefs: Kansas City places WR Tyreek Hill on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Things aren’t looking great for the Kansas City Chiefs this week. First, it was reported that Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was headed to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Now ESPN’s Adam Schefter is adding three more Chiefs including star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the list.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to head out to Kansas City for a huge AFC showdown this weekend. I’m sure the Steelers defense would love to face a Chiefs offense without Kelce and Hill in the lineup.

The only player on the Steelers active roster currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

More COVID issues in KC, which is becoming this week’s hot spot. Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell are being placed on Reserve/COVID, sources tell @adamteicher and me. Other players likely coming but as one source said, “it’s a mess.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

List