Steelers vs Chiefs: Kansas City places WR Tyreek Hill on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Things aren’t looking great for the Kansas City Chiefs this week. First, it was reported that Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was headed to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Now ESPN’s Adam Schefter is adding three more Chiefs including star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the list.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to head out to Kansas City for a huge AFC showdown this weekend. I’m sure the Steelers defense would love to face a Chiefs offense without Kelce and Hill in the lineup.

The only player on the Steelers active roster currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

AFC playoff rankings through Week 15

