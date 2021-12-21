Steelers vs Chiefs: Kansas City places TE Travis Kelce on Reserve/COVID-19 list

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Kansas City to take on the AFC leading Chiefs on Sunday.

With the league’s new lighter COVID return-to-play protocols for vaccinated players, there is a better shot that Kelce could return in time for Sunday’s game. Kelce is one of the best receiving tight ends in the NFL and is practically impossible to keep in check. The Steelers struggle with even average pass-catching tight ends so while we don’t wish any ill will on Kelce, him missing this week’s game wouldn’t be the worst thing that could happen to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers currently sit at 7-6-1 and are the No. 9 seed in the AFC.

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is being placed on the Reserve/COVID list, sources tell ESPN. But he is vaccinated so there’s a chance he’s back for Sunday with the new return-to-play protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

