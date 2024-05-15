Steelers vs Chiefs on Christmas Day to be Netflix broadcast

We first heard on Tuesday that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. The NFL will officially release the full regular-season schedule on Wednesday night. Now, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the showdown between the Chiefs and Steelers will be broadcast only on Netflix.

The NFL continues to expand its revenue streams by utilizing streaming services to televise games. This is in addition to broadcasts on Amazon Prime as well as NFL Sunday Ticket.

Sources: The #Steelers will host the #Chiefs in Week 17 on Christmas Day — a game that will be exclusively on Netflix.🎄🏈 https://t.co/4wDHkurVBS pic.twitter.com/k2eH5tLldY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire