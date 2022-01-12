Steelers vs Chiefs: Big causes for concern this week

It’s rematch time between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams squared off on December 26 and now face each other again this weekend in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The first time around the Chiefs won going away 36-10. That is reason enough to worry about this game but here are three more concerns for this week.

Travis Kelce is back

The first time the Steelers and Chiefs squared off, tight end Travis Kelce didn’t play and the Chiefs still routed them. Kelce is back this week and Pittsburgh has no answers for how to defend him.

No Najee Harris, no chance

The only way the Steelers are going to have a chance on offense is to establish the run. This will come down to Harris’ injured elbow and his ability to handle what would be a heavy workload on Sunday night. If Harris can’t go, this game could get ugly in a hurry.

The talent gap is clear

By all objective measures, the Chiefs are a better team. The number of position units where the Steelers have an edge is very limited. Kansas City already blew out the Steelers once this season and while I concede the Steelers defense is playing better the gap between these two teams is significant.

No expectations

Pittsburgh is going into this game with the mindset that no one gives them a shot. This game is being advertised like a bye week for Kansas City. All the team will read about is how Ben is done, the oline is awful, blah blah blah. This can wear on a team and could send the Steelers into the game flat.

