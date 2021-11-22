Steelers vs Chargers inactives: No surprises for Pittsburgh vs Los Angeles

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the inactives for Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers and it was largely as expected. The Steelers will be without multiple starters on defense including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh will also be without cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker T.J. Watt.

Here is the full list of Steelers inactives:

No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 23 CB Joe Haden

No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland

No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson

No. 90 LB T.J. Watt

No. 92 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

Here are the Chargers inactives which includes starting defensive tackle Linval Joseph:

No. 2 QB Easton Stick

No. 27 RB Joshua Kelley

No. 29 DB Mark Webb Jr.

No. 32 S Alohi Gilman

No. 40 FB Gabe Nabers

No. 79 T Trey Pipkins III

No. 98 DL Linval Joseph

Find out who is in & who is out for tonight's game against the Chargers. @UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/xwVBZRhZM3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 21, 2021

