Steelers vs Chargers: 5 guys who need to step up this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Sunday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers with several big question marks. Here are five guys who need to step up big for Pittsburgh.

RB Kalen Ballage

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

No team is worse at stopping the run than the Chargers. Najee Harris is a tremendous player but even last week with 26 carries, the Steelers still threw the ball 50 times. If Pittsburgh wants to really pound on the Los Angeles with the run, the physical Ballage will help.

TE Pat Freiermuth

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

If the Steelers start Mason Rudolph again this week, he can do worse than push the football to Pat Freiermuth early and often. Plus, Freiermuth is going to be looking for some payback after his costly fumble last week.

G B.J. Finney

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Assuming he’s healthy, B.J. Finney should be in the starting lineup in place of Kevin Dotson. Those are some big shoes to fill as Dotson is the team’s best offensive lineman.

CB Arthur Maulet

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

With Joe Haden potentially out and Tre Norwood starting in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Arthur Maulet immediately becomes the team’s No. 3 cornerback.

LB Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

This week’s game will be a huge test for Alex Highsmith. It’s hard to imagine T.J. Watt is going to play and this means Highsmith has to be able to get pressure off the edge to help Cam Heyward with the pass rush.

