Steelers vs Cardinals: Who wins this week?

On paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers are better than the Arizona Cardinals. With all due respect to guys like Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner, this is a team struggling to get anything together. And on defense, the Cardinals are beat up at all three levels.

Meanwhile, the Steelers seem to have found their groove on offense after firing Matt Canada and the defense is getting healthy and playing much better. The oddsmakers have the Steelers currently have Pittsburgh as 6.5-point favorites at home and Pittsburgh has everything to play for while the Cardinals are just playing out the streak.

All this adds up to a blowout win by the Steelers, right? Maybe but if we’ve learned anything from watching the Steelers over the years, nothing is a given.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote for who wins this week. Will Pittsburgh make sure not to let this one get away or is this one of those trap games where the Steelers slip up?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire