The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals for the first time since Dec. 8, 2019, when Duck Hodges led them to a 23-17 win.

Today it’s an entirely different Steelers team that will take the field, mostly healthy save tackle Montravius Adams.

Here are the Pittsburgh’s inactive players for this week:

DT Montravius Adams (ankle)

OT Dylan Cook

ILB Blake Martinez

RB Anthony McFarland

QB Mason Rudolph (emergency QB)

CB Darius Rush

