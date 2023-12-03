Steelers vs. Cardinals: Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are in for a big game

The ground game has certainly been the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bread and butter these past few weeks. Just as the offensive line started gelling — especially since the addition of Broderick Jones to the starting lineup — Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren emerged as one of the better tandems in the league.

The two have produced an average of 114 yards per game this season, most coming in the past four games with 652 yards and five scores combined.

The Arizona Cardinals and their 31st-ranked (points allowed) defense have surrendered 38 touchdowns this season, 16 of them to running backs on 1,681 rush yards.

If the Steelers can put up 150-plus rushing yards this afternoon, it’ll be their fifth consecutive week doing so and mark the first time such a feat has been accomplished since 1977 — a surprise given how many stellar seasons running backs have produced in Pittsburgh since then.

