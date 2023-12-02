Steelers vs Cardinals: DT Montravius Adams only player with injury designation this week

This week when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Arizona Cardinals, they will be as healthy as they have been in some time. Pittsburgh put out their game-status report for this week’s game and the only player listed with any injury designation is defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

Adams has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Adams was able to practice this week and despite being listed as questionable this week, we fully expect him to play against the Cardinals.

The upside of all this has been since Adams has been out, we’ve gotten to see much more of rookie Keeanu Benton. Benton has been great in an expanded role and we really hope the return of Adams doesn’t mean Benton is going to be relegated to just a reserve role.

Pittsburgh is also getting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back this week after missing multiple games with a hamstring injury.

