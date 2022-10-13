Steelers vs Bucs: Thursday injury update

The Pittsburgh Steelers got to work on Thursday and continued to prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and they continued to do it shorthanded. The Steelers secondary is still hobbled by injuries and based on today’s statuses, isn’t going to get any better before gameday.

Here is the full practice report for Thursday.

WR Diontae Johnson (hip) FP

CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring) DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) DNP

CB Levi Wallace (concussion) LP

S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) FP

DT Montravius Adams (hip) FP

OL Mason Cole (foot) DNP

TE Zach Gentry (knee) FP

TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) LP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (back) DNP

It’s great seeing guys like wide receiver Diontae Johnson, defensive tackle Montravius Adams and tight end Zach Gentry full participants. But with the status of the team’s top-three cornerbacks in doubt, it raises questions about how much the defense will be able to do against Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

