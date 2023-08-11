Steelers vs Bucs preseason: QB Kenny Pickett to play 1 series

If you were hoping to see a lot of Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett on Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you are going to be disappointed. According to Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, Pickett will only play one series.

Playing a single drive seems pointless if the goal is to do any sort of preparation for the regular season and only puts Pickett in a position to potentially get hurt for no good reason.

This will give the Steelers plenty of time to see the other three quarterbacks on the roster. Backup Mitch Trubisky has quietly had a very strong training camp and should be in a great position to showcase whichever skill players are on the field when he’s in the game. This will be great for them.

But then once Mason Rudolph and Tanner Morgan come in, we will see a nice position battle for the team’s No. 3 quarterback. Rudolph was re-signed but has struggled in camp and the Steelers might simply opt for a younger, cheaper option in Morgan if he can play well enough.

