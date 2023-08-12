Steelers vs Bucs preseason: Player of the week

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers went out and put on a great performance in their 27-17 preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. These games are all about evaluation and less about wins and losses and several Steelers gave the coaching staff great things to watch.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett only played one drive but was in total control of the offense. Pickett went 6-for-7 for 70 passing yards and a passing touchdown. Other names on offense include wide receiver George Pickens who caught that touchdown, wide receiver Calvin Austin III who led the team in rushing and receiving yards or maybe you have someone else.

On defense, two players really stood out. First was rookie edge Nick Herbig. Herbig had a great rookie debut and finished with 1.5 sacks. His burst off the edge was impressive. Another defender who kept showing up on the screen was defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Leal is a legitimate breakout candidate this season and he had .5 sacks and five tackles.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and let us know who your player of the week is for the preseason game.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire