Steelers vs Bucs preseason: Big takeaways from Week 1

The final score is never the most important thing in a preseason game but nevertheless, the Pittsburgh Steelers did beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-17 in week One. Here are our big takeaways from the game.

Kenny Pickett sharp

Kenny Pickett only played the opening offensive series for the Steelers but he was nearly perfect. Pickett showed impressive command of the offense, and confidence in his teammates and made several very good throws. Pickett capped his one drive with a great throw to wide receiver George Pickens, who took the ball in stride and hustled for a 33-yard touchdown.

Kwon Alexander and Mark Robinson came to play

In a battle of four inside linebackers fighting for two starting spots, Kwon Alexander and Mark Robinson won round one. They outplayed Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb with Alexander showing off impressive physicality and Robinson finding the football to the tune of six total tackles.

Dan Moore got the starter treatment

The Steelers pulled the entire first-team offense after the first drive and this included starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. If Moore was really in a battle with rookie Broderick Jones, you would have thought they might have split reps but this feels like Moore is the man.

Calvin Austin is healthy

Speedy wide receiver Calvin Austin led the Steelers in rushing yards with 23 and receiving yards with 73. Austin hauled in a long touchdown pass after simply blowing past the Tampa cornerback.

Nick Herbig might be for real

Rookie Nick Herbig followed up two strong weeks of training camp but showed off those skills in the game. Herbig showed a ton of burst off the snap and finished with 1.5 sacks.

Injury update

Head coach Mike Tomlin characterized the Steelers injuries in the game as minor and also noted cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered injuries at the 11th hour and were held out as a precaution.

