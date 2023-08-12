Steelers vs Bucs preseason: 5 surprises from Steelers snap counts

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their preseason opener 27-17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ve had a chance to go over the snap counts from Friday night and here are some surprises we came across.

Heavy workload for rookie Broderick Jones

It’s pretty clear the Steelers are trying hard to evaluate rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones. No other player on offense played more snaps than he did on Friday. Jones played 49 of 62 offensive snaps.

Spencer Anderson played a ton and all over the place

Where was Elandon Roberts?

We have to assume the reason linebacker Elandon Roberts only played two defensive snaps was injury related and not related to his play. In has absence, Kwon Alexander had a very strong game

Connor Heyward noticeably absent

The Steelers new secret weapon is staying a secret. We thought with this new diverse role fullback/tight end Connor Heyward he would see more reps. However, Heyward only ended up playing 12 snaps.

