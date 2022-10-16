Steelers vs Bucs official predictions

It’s once again time to make our predictions for this week’s game. This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are back home and hope to snap a four-game losing streak. Unfortunately, things aren’t going to be easy as the defense is hobbled with four starting defensive backs out.

This is a particularly cruel coincidence since the Steelers are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Tom Brady has had great success against great Steelers defense and this defense is not in that group.

Last week the Steelers suffered its worst loss under head coach Mike Tomlin when they lost 38-3 to the Buffalo Bills. Could it be even worse this week? Possibly. Pittsburgh has a huge list of starters out, most of which are on defense. Brady is going to be able to pick this secondary apart.

Meanwhile the Steelers offense can’t seem to find the end zone. There is hope with quarterback Kenny Pickett but it’s hard to picture this group scoring enough to keep up with the Bucs under the best of conditions. I do think the Steelers put up some points this week but can’t keep pace with Brady.

Buccaneers 35, Steelers 17

