Steelers vs Bucs: LB Shaq Barrett added to Tampa injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added star outside linebacker Shaq Barrett to their game status report for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The report indicates illness as his injury designation so it is unclear if he will be ready on Sunday or not.

This is in addition to wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) who is listed as doubtful. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), and defensive back Logan Ryan (foot) have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has ruled out multiple defensive starters for this week’s game including the team’s top three cornerbacks and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Pittsburgh will also be without starting tight end Pat Freiermuth.

