Steelers vs Bucs: Grading the performance of QB Kenny Pickett

Friday night was the start of the NFL preseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-17 in Tampa and starting quarterback Kenny Pickett played the first series.

For the series, Pickett went 6-for-7 for 70 passing yards. He capped the drive with a beautiful throw to wide receiver George Pickens who took it 33 yards for an easy touchdown.

Overall, Pickett was pretty spot on. His one incompletion was a desperation throw he made as he was going down for a sack that still nearly hit the mark. He completed passes to four different players on the drive with wide receiver Diontae Johnson leading the way, hauling in three of the six. Tight end Pat Freiermuth caught one pass as well as running back Jaylen Warren.

Cast your vote and tell us what grade you give Pickett for the performance. For us, this one was an A for sure. We saw Pickett look off defenders, go through progressions and deliver the football on point with excellent velocity.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire