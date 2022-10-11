Steelers vs Bucs: 4 big causes for concern this week

After last week’s blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, the only way to go is up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, right? Maybe not. This week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town led by quarterback Tom Brady. Pittsburgh is 1-4 and their season is hanging on by a thread. Here are the big worries this week.

Tom Brady owns the Steelers

Lifetime, Tom Brady is 9-3 against the Steelers. The one silver lining is all three of his losses to Pittsburgh have been in Pittsburgh where this week’s game is played. Nevertheless, Brady is a smart quarterback who will take advantage of a beat-up defense.

All the inuries

Head coach Mike Tomlin noted in his postgame press conference that he was willing to make whatever changes necessary but with all those injuries on defense the team is very limited on just how much talent they will even be able to field on Sunday.

Matt Canada is still the OC

As long as Matt Canada is in charge of the offense, points are going to be hard to come by. Quarterback Kenny Pickett had a very good NFL debut but failed to put points on the board in large part due to Canada’s ultra-conservative scheme along with missteps by wide receivers.

Does this team have anything left?

You have to wonder what is the impact of four straight losses on the psyche of this team. You can only get up to play so many times when the outcome turns out sour. No one should be shocked if this team comes out very flat.

