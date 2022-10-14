Steelers vs Bucs: 3 big storylines this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers look to break its four-game losing streak but it’s not going to be easy against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are the three big storylines for this week.

Can the defense hold up?

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Four starting defensive backs for the Steelers are out for this week’s game along with key backup defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal. Losing cornerbacks Levi Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cameron Sutton in addition to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick put the defense in a near-impossible position. Last week was the franchise’s worst loss under Mike Tomlin but this week could actually be worse.

Is a trade coming?

As the season continues to spiral, could a trade be coming? The Steelers could deal either Mason Rudolph or Mitch Trubisky and even wide receiver Chase Claypool should be a consideration. If the Steelers lose on Sunday, the team could decide to start selling off players to plan for next season.

What will Kenny Pickett do for an encore?

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

If there was a high point in last week’s beatdown by the Buffalo Bills it was the play of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. In particular Pickett’s work with fellow rookie George Pickens. We all want to see what Pickett does this week and if he can get some points on the board.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire