Steelers vs Browns: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It is Week Three of the regular season and the Steelers hit th road at 1-1 to take on the Cleveland Browns. It’s a short week and the offense continues to struggle. Will be see a quarterback change this week if the Steelers struggle? You will have to tune in to find out.

Here is everything you need so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Game information:

Game Day: Thursday, September 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, OH

Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

TV Channel: Amazon

Weather: Temps near 60 and windy

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Hirbstreet

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL+ and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week’s game. Join us straight after the final whistle for more in-depth coverage, injury updates, and analysis of all the action.

