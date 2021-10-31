Steelers vs Browns: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. This week the Steelers head to Cleveland off the bye week to take on the dangerous Browns. Pittsburgh desperately needs this win to stay in the playoff hunt. This is a rivalry game you don’t want to miss.

Game information:

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) @ Cleveland Browns (4-3)

Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Field

Weather: Temps in the 50s and it will be windy

Broadcast:

National television: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nance and Tony Romo

Local television: KDKA (CBS) in Pittsburgh

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

