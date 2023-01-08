Steelers vs Browns: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. The regular season wraps up on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and this game is make-or-break if the Steelers want to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh has been on a roll winning three straight but you know the Browns would love to spoil their playoff dreams.

Here is everything you need so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Game info: Cleveland Browns (7-9) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Game Day: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Weather: Temps in 30s

Announcers: Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL+ and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

