Steelers vs Browns: Takeaways from the miserable loss

Sunday was an ugly football game. But in the end, the Cleveland Browns took what the Pittsburgh Steelers have been doing most of the season and gave it back to them en route to a 13-10 win on a final scoring drive. Here are our big takeaways from the loss.

Pittsburgh doesn't trust Kenny Pickett

It was crazy to watch these two teams with almost identical game plans for the passing offense. It’s made disturbing by the fact Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a completely inexperienced rookie for the Browns and Kenny Pickett is in his second year. There is no trust in Pickett and maybe that is their only option.

Jaylen Warren is the team MVP

The rest of the Steelers offense should offer up part of their game checks to running back Jaylen Warren. He was the only player on offense who came to play on Sunday and had a huge game despite how poorly the rest of the team played.

Communication issues were an issue

The Steelers had to waste three timeouts and got a delay of game because this team looked lost on the field and not just on defense. It is too far into the season for these kinds of things to be happening, regardless of who is on the field.

It's not JUST Canada

Some of Sunday was on Canada but this time you can spread the blame out wide. The offensive line was miserable, absolutely miserable and as we’ve noted, Pickett was dreadful. Fans are going to want to pin this on Canada but execution this week was as bad as we’ve seen all season.

