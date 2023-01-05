Steelers vs Browns: Pittsburgh Wednesday practice report

The Pittsburgh Steelers got to work on Wednesday preparing to close out the regular season against the Cleveland Browns. Here is a full rundown of all the players who missed practice on Wednesday.

WR Diontae Johnson (Hip)-DNP

DB Tre Norwood (Hamstring)-DNP

RB Najee Harris (NIR)-DNP

CB Arthur Maulet (Illness)-DNP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Ankle)-DNP

CB James Pierre (Concussion)-FULL

LB Myles Jack (Groin)-DNP

G Kevin Dotson (Shoulder)-DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Toe)-DNP

