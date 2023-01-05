Steelers vs Browns: Pittsburgh Wednesday practice report
The Pittsburgh Steelers got to work on Wednesday preparing to close out the regular season against the Cleveland Browns. Here is a full rundown of all the players who missed practice on Wednesday.
WR Diontae Johnson (Hip)-DNP
Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
DB Tre Norwood (Hamstring)-DNP
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
RB Najee Harris (NIR)-DNP
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
CB Arthur Maulet (Illness)-DNP
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Ankle)-DNP
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
CB James Pierre (Concussion)-FULL
LB Myles Jack (Groin)-DNP
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
G Kevin Dotson (Shoulder)-DNP
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
DT Larry Ogunjobi (Toe)-DNP
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)