Steelers vs Browns: Official prediction for this week’s game

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns is one of three pieces of their playoff puzzle. The Steelers need the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots and the New York Jets to beat the Miami Dolphins. But the only thing they can worry about is beating the Browns.

And beat them they will.

Since coming off the bye week, the Steelers have been a team possessed. The return of linebacker T.J. Watt has sparked the defense and now they are formidable against the run and the pass. On offense, as the offensive line has improved so has the rushing offense. Now, both of these units can dictate the action at the line of scrimmage and that allows them to control the clock and make opposing teams one-dimensional.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us who you think wins this week. We are all in on the Steelers getting this W and doing their part. The Browns are going to want to run the ball but Pittsburgh isn’t going to let that happen. This one will be physical but the Steelers won’t need a last-second drive to win it.

Steelers 24, Browns 14

List

Steelers vs Browns: 6 bold predictions for this week

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire