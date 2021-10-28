Steelers vs Browns injury update: Steelers almost back to full health

Curt Popejoy
1 min read
This week’s game is going to be huge for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team is currently on a two-game winning streak and is headed to Cleveland to take on the Browns with a chance to get above .500 for the first time this season.

Here is the full practice report for the Steelers from Thursday.

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Hip) – Full
LB Melvin Ingram III (Groin) – Limited
WR Chase Claypool (Hamstring) – Full
RB Anthony McFarland (Knee) – Full
OL Zach Banner (Knee) – Full
TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring) – Limited

It is great to see offensive tackle Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland practicing fully. Both players have spent the bulk of the season so far on IR and the team can use them this week, especially Banner.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram was limited on Thursday with a groin injury. This goes along with the rumor that Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh and could be traded before Tuesday’s deadline.

The only new name on Thursday’s report is tight end Eric Ebron. The Steelers listed him as limited with a hamstring injury that must have popped up very recently.

Steelers vs Browns tale of the tape: Defense

