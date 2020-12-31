Steelers vs Browns injury update: Several Steelers miss Wednesday practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work on Wednesday in preparation for their Sunday showdown with the Cleveland Browns and several key Steelers were unable to practice.

QB Ben Roethlisberger (Non-injury related) DNP

LB Marcus Allen (Stinger) FP

K Chris Boswell (Groin) FP

S Terrell Edmunds (Shoulder) DNP

C Maurkice Pouncey (Non-injury related) DNP

G David DeCastro (Non-injury related) DNP

LB T.J. Watt (Non-injury related) DNP

DE Stephon Tuitt (Back) DNP

LB Ola Adeniyi (Shoulder) FP

DE Tyson Alualu (Ankle) DNP

DT Cam Heyward (Non-injury related) DNP

The Steelers have already said Roethlisberger won’t play this weekend. Head coach Mike Tomlin also hinted depending on availability, there could be other starters who will rest this weekend. Pittsburgh has secured the AFC North and can do no worse than the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

