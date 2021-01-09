Steelers vs Browns injury update: Pittsburgh with clean game status report for Sunday

This is not something you see very often. And especially not this late in the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers put out their game status report for this Sunday’s wild-card playoff game with the Cleveland Browns and they have no players listed.

Having said that, there is always a chance this could change. Kicker Chris Boswell wasn’t listed on the game status report but was limited again on Friday as he continues to come back from a groin injury.

On Steeler who will miss the game is cornerback Joe Haden who remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

On the other side of the football, the news is a little different. Here’s how the Browns game status report looks.

T Jack Conklin (Knee) – Questionable

DE Myles Garrett (Shoulder) – Questionable

CB Terrance Mitchell (NIR) – Questionable

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Concussion) – Questionable

DT Sheldon Richardson (Neck) – Questionable

CB M.J. Stewart (Calf) – Questionable

G Wyatt Teller (Ankle) – Questionable

The Browns also have eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

