Steelers vs. Browns highlights Week 3
Watch all of the highlights between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns from their AFC North showdown on 'Thursday Night Football' during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch all of the highlights between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns from their AFC North showdown on 'Thursday Night Football' during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The sophomore is hitting Travis Etienne levels of efficiency
The Browns aren’t communicating on defense. The Steelers aren’t connecting on offense. On Thursday night, the longtime rivals meet with each of them struggling early this season.
Nick Chubb, David Njoku and Amari Cooper each scored touchdowns in the Cleveland Browns' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
Dan Orlovsky bashed the Panthers offense on Thursday, throwing around the terms "unacceptable" and "coaching malpractice."
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, [more]
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed the performance of cornerback Marcus Peters in Week 2 against the Dolphins
Not the best recruiting news at all
Russia is allegedly at war not with Ukraine, but with the “collective West,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in an address on Sept. 21.
This year’s Thursday night NFL games have moved to Prime Video.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael recently received visits from his teammates of the 1985 Chicago Bears and Ric Flair.
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Check out the latest injury report for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been mired for months in a welfare-funds controversy in his home state of Mississippi. Whether the situation has received sufficient attention elsewhere is a matter for fair debate; we’ve covered it extensively here. And we will continue to do so. Here’s an interesting development. A former teammate of Favre’s [more]
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
On Thursday, Jones analogized Dak Prescott taking the QB job and never looking back in 2016 to Cooper Rush potentially doing the same this season. Unprompted by reporters. When he wasn't even scheduled to meet with media.