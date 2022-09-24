Steelers vs Browns: Grading the offensive positional units

Through three games, the Pittsburgh Steelers rank near the bottom in nearly every offensive category. Thursday was another underwhelming offensive performance and there seems to be no quick fix out there. The Steelers were held to 308 yards of offense and just 17 points. Here are our grades for each of the offensive positional units.

Quarterback-C-

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

If Mitch Trubisky could have kept up his momentum from the first half, the Steelers win that game and Trubisky gets an A. But as good as he was in the first half, is as bad as he was in the second. Trubisky finished the game with 207 passing yards and only 6.7 yards per attempt. He didn’t turn the football over which helps but he continues to underperform.

Running back-B+

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The combo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combined for 86 yards on 19 carries for a solid 4.5 yards per carry. With the offensive line improving it gives hope for the rushing offense and more Warren is always better.

Wide receiver-B-

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The talent is there but it’s hard to properly judge this group with the problems the Steelers have at quarterback. Overall this group did well with that they had to work with and have a ton of potential. Diontae Johnson was targeted 11 times and had eight receptions but no other receiver had more than three catches.

Tight end-A

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

The only thing that went wrong with the Steelers tight ends on Thursday was they didn’t get enough looks. Trubisky didn’t even bother to target Pat Freiermuth until midway through the fourth quarter and this is unacceptable. Freiermuth hauled in two catches in a row as a reminder of what could be.

Offensive line-B+

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday’s game showed this group has potential and can be effective. The team was able to open up holes and create opportunites in the run game and did a great job protecting Trubisky. They also played clean football without a lot of unforced errors. A huge improvement over the first two weeks.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire