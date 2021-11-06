Steelers vs Browns game status report: TE Eric Ebron OUT

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears put out their respective game status reports on Saturday ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown.

For the Steelers, tight end Eric Ebron will miss his second-straight game with a hamstring injury. Center B.J. Finney is listed as questionable but everyone else including kicker Chris Boswell is good to go.

Chicago lists elite edge rusher, Khalil Mack, as out this week as well. This will be Mack’s second-straight missed game as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

The Bears will have running back David Montgomery back. This will give the Bears two very qualified backs with Khalil Herbert. The Steelers will have safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to help slow the run game down despite him missing Friday practice.

List