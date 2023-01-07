Steelers vs Browns game status report

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers put out its game status report ahead of the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns. The only player the team has listed for out this week is backup defensive back Tre Norwood. He continues to deal with a hamstring issue.

The worst news on the report is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is listed as questionable this week with an ankle injury. If Fitzpatrick can’t go or is limited that hurts the Steelers defense in all phases and will mean an expanded role for Damontae Kazee.

Pittsburgh also lists linebacker Myles Jack as questionable with a groin injury. This isn’t a new injury and honestly, the Steelers have been doing fine with Robert Spillane and Mark Robinson holding down the middle of the defense.

For the Browns, offensive tackle Jake Conklin and defensive end Isaiah Thomas are both out for the game and cornerback Denzel Ward is listed as questionable. The Browns also seem to be minus defensive end Jadeveon Clowney who was sent home from practice on Friday and is on a tear ripping on his current team.

