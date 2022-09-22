Steelers vs Browns: Full inactives for both teams
As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to square off with the Cleveland Browns here is the full list of inactives for both teams.
Steelers
QB Mason Rudolph
C Kendrick Green
WR Steven Sims
LB Mark Robinson
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk
LB David Anenih
Browns
DE Jadeveon Clowney
QB Kellen Mond
WR Michael Woods II
OT Chris Hubbard
OT Joe Haeg
RB Demetrick Felton
S Richard LeCounte III
No surprises for the Steelers as former starting center Kendrick Green is a healthy scratch for the third straight week.
List
NFL Week 3: Reasons to watch each game