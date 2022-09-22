Steelers vs Browns: Full inactives for both teams

Curt Popejoy

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to square off with the Cleveland Browns here is the full list of inactives for both teams.

Steelers

QB Mason Rudolph

C Kendrick Green

WR Steven Sims

LB Mark Robinson

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

LB David Anenih

Browns

DE Jadeveon Clowney

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

OT Chris Hubbard

OT Joe Haeg

RB Demetrick Felton

S Richard LeCounte III

No surprises for the Steelers as former starting center Kendrick Green is a healthy scratch for the third straight week.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

