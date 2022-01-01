Steelers vs Browns: Friday practice report
Here is the updated practice report for Friday. The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to square off with the Cleveland Browns on Monday night and will be missing multiple key players due to COVID-19 as well as injuries. The Steelers have an extra day this week to announce game status but it looks like punter Pressley Harvin III will miss his second-straight game and the team will be without starting center Kendrick Green.
P Pressley Harvin III (Non-injury)-DNP
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pec/Shoulder)-FULL
LB Buddy Johnson (Foot)-DNP
C Kendrick Green (Calf)-DNP
TE Pat Freiermuth (Concussion)-FULL
