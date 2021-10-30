Steelers vs Browns: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on offense

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of the bye and have to contend with a stout Cleveland Browns defense. We have seen the evolution of the Pittsburgh offense in recent weeks thanks to improved offensive line play and more confidence in the system of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. What kind of tricks and treats will Canada have for the Browns defense on Halloween?

Using the pass to set up the run

It has been great seeing the Steelers run game slowly returning to form this season. But this week, going run-heavy might not be the best course of action. Look for Pittsburgh to come out and use the short and intermediate passing game to loosen up the Brown defense before running back Najee Harris goes to work.

Extra help on the offensive line

Whether it is offensive tackle Zach Banner or heavy use of tight ends and the fullback, look for Pittsburgh to sacrifice a player in the route to slow down the Browns pass rush.

Getting Chase Claypool more involved in the offense

One area where the Steelers should have an advantage is getting Chase Claypool in the slot where he can work against smaller defenders. Claypool struggled in the Steelers last game and needs a bounceback performance this week if the team is going to pull off the upset.

The offensive line letting Ben Roethlisberger take some shots downfield

You know Ben Roethlisberger wants to throw deep. You know his receivers want him to throw deep. Splash or chunk plays is how you beat a team like the Browns but it all comes down to the protection up front. Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm has done a great job with this young group and you should see the rewards of it on Sunday.

