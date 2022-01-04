Steelers vs Browns: Big takeaways from the emotional win

Monday night was a huge emotional win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers completely dominated the Cleveland Browns offense and stepped up in front of a raucous home crowd to give quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final home game. Here are the big takeaways from the win.

Re-tooled offensive line got it done

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh started John Leglue at left guard and J.C. Hassenauer at center and it is no coincidence running back Najee Harris had his best game of the year. In going back and watching, both guys really stepped up and played with excellent and leverage and strength in the run game. Leglue in particular was playing some inspired football and should give some hope, not only for next week but next season.

T.J. Watt is your Defensive Player of the Year

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Browns chose not to double team T.J. Watt more I will never understand but I’m sure Baker Mayfield is wondering too. Watt had four of the Steelers nine sacks on Monday and cemented his place as the best defensive player in the NFL.

The passing offense is still so broken

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The lack of efficiency in the passing offense is still the greatest mystery on this team. I’m sure Roethlisberger didn’t want to have his last game at Heinz Field be so poor statistically but the problems with this group runs deep and there is blame to go around. Roethlisberger made some bad throws, the skill guys missed on throws they should have caught and the scheme still feels content with a very short passing game.

This one hit pretty hard

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The final scenes of this game were emotional. Roethlisberger left the field for what he thought was the last time really got the emotions going. Then when rookie defensive back Tre Norwood picked off Baker Mayfield, it created a perfect curtain call for Roethlisberger to come back out and take a knee to end the game. Then even after the game, the scene of Roethlisberger walking the field, greeting the fans really drove home the point just not of how important Ben has been to this city but how important the city is to Ben.

