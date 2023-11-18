Steelers vs Browns: Big storylines to watch this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Cleveland this week and play as close to a must-win game as you can in Week 11. The Steelers and Browns are both 6-3 with the Steelers only having the division edge after beating Cleveland in Week Two. Here are the storylines to watch this week.

The return of Pat Freiermuth

The Steelers are activating tight end Pat Freiermuth and he plans to play. After seeing Kenny Pickett’s passing chart void of throwing to the middle of the field the last two weeks, we want to see if Freirmuth can help spark the passing game.

Two new defensive starters

Pittsburgh will have two starters on defense this week who were on the practice squad last week. Safety Trenton Thompson will replace Keanu Neal and linebacker Mykal Walker will replace Kwon Alexander. These are two huge pieces of the Steelers run defense out and total unknowns in their place.

Which quarterback steps up?

With two teams that want to run the ball and play stout on defense, this game could easily come down to which quarterback makes the big plays. History says if the Steelers keep it close it will be Kenny Pickett who steps up but the Browns have confidence in rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Matt Canada redemption tour

In the last two weeks it has been clear the problems with the Steelers offense are not playcalling. The run game is on track thanks to improved offensive line play and the passing offense is still awful because Kenny Pickett is struggling. But don’t blame Canada.

