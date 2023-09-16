Steelers vs Browns: 6 players we expect to see more of this week

No one expects the Pittsburgh Steelers to just throw out the play for the season based on a single game. Nevertheless, when you lose 30-7, you have to evaluate not only if the scheme is right but also if the rotation of players is the proper fit for the scheme.

This is in addition to the vast number of injuries the Steelers already, look for plenty of new faces this week against the Cleveland Browns. This means it could be a huge week for the 2023 NFL draft class as more than one could be in the starting lineup. Here six Steelers we expect to see a lot more of this week.

OT Broderick Jones

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chuks Okorafor remains limited in practice as he is still in the concussion protocol. This means rookie Broderick Jones could find himself starting at right tackle this week against the Browns.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Joey Porter Jr. only played seven snaps in Week One but after the way starting cornerback Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace played against the 49ers, it is hard to justify not having the talented rookie on the sidelines.

DT Keeanu Benton

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Cam Heyward is on IR and Larry Ogunjobi missed Friday’s practice. Rookie Keeanu Benton was one of the highest-graded rookies in the NFL from the first week of the season in a very limited role so we hope to see him on the field much more against the Browns.

LB Kwon Alexander

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Steelers are still trying to sort out a linebacker rotation but we like Kwon Alexander this week against the Browns offense that wants to run the football.

WR Calvin Austin III

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With Diontae Johnson sidelined this week, Calvin Austin III should become the team’s third receiver on the field by default. We love his deep speed and hope he can add a spark to the offense.

RB Jaylen Warren

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Austin, we want to see if more reps for running back Jaylen Warren can add some explosion to the offense. Warren is also a better back when the offensive line isn’t playing its best and does a nice job creating for himself in the run game.

