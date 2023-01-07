Steelers vs Browns: 6 bold predictions for this week

It all comes down to this.

After a horrible start, the Pittsburgh Steelers have turned things around and find themselves on the cusp of the playoffs. Standing in their way are the Cleveland Browns who have nothing to play for than to ruin the Steelers season. Here are our six bold predictions for this game.

Steelers win big

This game is too important to the Steelers players to let it slip away. Playoffs or not, the Steelers want to win this one to keep head coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of winning seasons alive. That’s why they aren’t going to be impacted by the scoreboard of the other games and instead are just going to come out, win big and end the season on a high note.

Nick Chubb held under 100 rushing yards

Browns running back Nick Chubb has a remarkable 1,448 rushing yards and has topped 100 rushing yards seven times. But this week the new and improved run defense isn’t going to let it happen with so much on the line.

Steelers rush for 225 yards

Meanwhile, the Steelers rushing offense has been on fire and that continues against the Browns. Last week we predicted Najee Harris would top 100 yards on the ground and he did so let’s keep it going and go for 225 total rushing yards for the team.

T.J. Watt gets 2 sacks

This season has been a huge disappointment for T.J. Watt but he finishes the season strong. Watt spent a huge chunk of the season on IR with a torn pectoral and only has five sacks on the season but we look for two sacks of Deshaun Watson this week.

Pittsburgh misses the playoffs

As confident as we are that Pittsburgh is going to come out and win this week, it feels like either the Buffalo Bills or New York Jets will let Pittsburgh down and end the Steelers season.

Kenny PIckett gets 2 passing scores

It has been a remarkable rookie campaign for quarterback Kenny Pickett but one thing he hasn’t had yet this season is a multiple passing touchdown effort. In fact, Pickett has only had two touchdowns in one game once this season and they were both rushing. This week we predict Pickett throws for two scores.

