Steelers vs Browns: 4 storylines to watch this week

This week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steeers and Cleveland Browns has much more on the line than just a win or loss. Here are the four storylines to watch this week.

Will Matt Canada open up the offense?

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If you believe social media, all the problems with the Steelers offense leads right back to offensive coordinator Matt Canada. There’s no doubt this scheme is not maximizing the talent among these skill players.

Can Mitch Trubisky cut loose or will he lose his job?

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Have these past two weeks shown the Steelers enough when it comes to the potential of Mitch Trubiksy? Has Trubisky done his best for his new team? With extra prep time on the horizon before the Steelers take on the New York Jets, this game feels very make or break for Trubisky in holding off rookie Kenny Pickett.

Skills vs physical tools for Najee Harris

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Watching Najee Harris play, going all the way back to college, his physical tools have been obvious. What hasn’t happened since Harris has come to the league is refinement of his football skills to maximize those tools. The offensive line showed improvement last week but Harris struggled to take advantage. This is a key to watch this week and going forward.

Does the defense have it without T.J. Watt?

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers defense absolutely harassed Bengals quartback Joe Burrown in Week One but without linebacker T.J. Watt last week, the defense couldn’t take down Mac Jones once. Is this defense really incapable of getting to the quarterback without Watt in the lineup? We will see this week.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire