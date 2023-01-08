Steelers vs Browns: 4 stats to keep an eye on this week

There is plenty at stake this week for the Pittsburgh Steelers from a team point of view. A win would get the team one step closer to the playoffs. But we dug into the stats a little and found four players who are close to big statistical milestones we wanted to share.

RB Najee Harris

The season started off rough for Najee Harris but a strong second half has him back in the mix for a 1,000-yard rushing season. Harris needs just 46 yards to hit 1,000 yards and he would go back-to-back in his first two NFL seasons.

LB T.J. Watt and DT Cam Heyward

If T.J. Watt can get just one half of a sack, he will have 77.5 for his career and move into second place all-time in Steelers franchise history. Watt is currently tied with Jason Gildon and is 3.5 sacks behind franchise leader James Harrison. Along those same lines, defensive tackle Cam Heyward heads into the game with 76.5 career sacks so Gildon could find himself in fourth place by the end of the game.

Steelers pass rush

Going into this game, the Steelers have only 33 sacks. If Pittsburgh gets no sacks in the game will be in the Top 11 worst seasons in franchise history. The last time the Steelers finished with 33 sacks or fewer in a season was all the way back in 2014.

TE Pat Freiermuth

This one might be a stretch but Pat Freiermuth comes into the game with 63 catches. That is 13 shy of the team franchise record for receptions by a tight end. If this game comes down to a shootout and the run game gets shut down, Freiermuth could have a huge game.

