Steelers vs Browns: 4 players who must step up this week

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to do their part to stay in the playoff hunt, the focus is to beat the Cleveland Browns this week. If the Steelers are going to beat the Browns, these four Steelers need to play big.

LB Devin Bush

This might be the last chance for linebacker Devin Bush to impress someone on the Steelers enough to get a new contract. Bush was benched last week in favor of rookie Brian Robinson but DC Teryl Austin talked like Bush is going to give Bush a shot.

S Terrell Edmunds

Edmunds has been solid this season but he will face a huge test this week, especially if Minkah Fitzpatrick isn’t 100 percent. Cleveland is going to come out and run the football and Edmunds might be the last line of defense.

LB T.J. Watt

After what has been an injury-riddled season, T.J. Watt has a chance to finish strong against a team that has allowed 37 sacks this season. On the year, Watt has only 5.0 sacks this season after tying the single-season record in 2021.

LT Dan Moore Jr.

As the offensive line has shown steady improvement this season, starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. has remained the same. This week Moore is going to have to square off with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

