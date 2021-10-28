Steelers vs Browns: 4 guys who need to step up for Pittsburgh

This week is a pivotal game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A road win over the Cleveland Browns puts the team at 4-3 with the next two games at home against the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. Let’s take a closer look at some of the guys who need to step up this week for Pittsburgh on Sunday.

LT Dan Moore Jr.

Rookie Dan Moore Jr. has been pretty solid after being thrust into the starting lineup as a fourth-round pick. This week he’d better strap on his helmet tight and pack a lunch because his side is where Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has lined up most of the season. This could also be the scenario where the Steelers utilize Zach Banner to add an additional pass protector.

EDGE Alex Highsmith

We finally saw a spark from outside linebacker Alex Highsmith against the Seattle Seahawks. This week will be a real test for a second-year player who has been thrust into a huge role with the defense and expectations are high and as of yet unmet.

WR Chase Claypool

Speaking of second-year guys who haven’t lived up to expectations this season we have wide receiver Chase Claypool. With JuJu Smith-Schuster out, Claypool needs to step up and fill that role as the big, physical receiver who makes those tough catches and guts out extra yards.

LB Devin Bush

No matter who is playing quarterback and who is at running back, the Browns are going to try to establish the run. We want to see inside linebacker Devin Bush step his game up and be the elite playmaker we saw bits of his rookie season.

